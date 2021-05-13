Dorchester District 2 holding job fair for school bus drivers

Dorchester District 2 is holding a job fair to recruit bus drivers.
The event will be held 9 a.m.-noon May 20 at the District 2 Transportation Office, 1325 Boone Hill Road, Summerville. Transportation staff members will be on hand to discuss the job.
Here are some of the benefits:
- Starting pay is $14 per hour
- Guaranteed 30 hours per week
- Complete health benefits package
- South Carolina Retirement System enrollment
- Sick and personal leave allocations
- Training provided
Candidates must have a current CDL license and bus certificate from the S.C. Department of Education, or be willing to obtain them. They must have a good driving record with no more than four points charged against their license.
District 2 will conduct pre-employment criminal background screening and motor vehicle records checks.
To apply, go to www.ddtwo.org. For more information, contact tramsey@dorchester2.k12.sc.us or 843-873-6196.