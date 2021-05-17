Dorchester County taking applications for Summer Youth Employment Program

Dorchester County is taking applications for the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program.
The program is designed to provide teenagers and young adults who live in the county an opportunity to develop workplace readiness skills and gain experience in local government. A variety of opportunities are available in office administration, customer service and general labor.
Eligible individuals must meet the following criteria:
- Age 16-22 at the time of application submission.
- Enrolled in high school or college (proof of enrollment is required).
- Be a resident of Dorchester County.
- Must be able to attend orientation on June 22.
- Available to work a minimum of 20 hoursa week.
The eight-week program begins June 22 and ends Aug. 6.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. May 27 or until 100 applications have been received.
Applications can be submitted online via the county website. Paper applications will not be accepted. Applicants without access to a computer may use one at the Human Resources Department, 201 Johnston St., St. George, SC 29477.
For more information, call the department at 843-563-0333.