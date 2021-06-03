Dorchester County Sheriff's Office warns pubic about Dominion Energy scam

Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice warning resident about a scam after victims were contacted by a person saying he was from Dominion Energy.
A statement the Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted by the victims on June 2. The statement said a subject, who had an accent, called the victims from a 1-800 number, introducing himself as Kevin from Dominion Energy.
The victims were advised their utilities would be shut off and they needed to send $2,000 in gift cards to keep their utilities on.
Deputies state one of the victims realized it was a scam and shut the process down. The sheriff’s office said a second victim was not as fortunate.
After being told her utilities would be shut off, deputies said she went to an ATM and withdrew $2,000. She then converted the cash into Bitcoin and sent it to the scammer.
Investigators said when the fake number was called back, an automated answer falsely identifies as Dominion Energy.