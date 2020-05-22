Dorchester County PIO honored as National Communicator of the Year

During a virtual awards ceremony held this month, The National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) announced that Tiffany Norton, Public Information Officer for Dorchester County is the NAGC 2020 Communicator of the Year.
The NAGC Communicator of the Year Award recognizes a government communicator who has fostered public trust and personifies the role of government communicators by delivering timely, accurate and meaningful information to the public.
The NAGC Board of Directors selected Norton from a field of impressive nominees from federal, state and local government agencies.
“Tiffany Norton’s integrated and synchronized approach to communication exemplifies the benefits of having such a talented communicator working in government,” read a statement from the board. “Her work helps ensure the right message gets to the right people at the right time via the right channel. It is that kind of effort that led to a finding in the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer showing local/state government is more trusted than the federal government.”
In her role as Public Information Officer, Norton is tasked with effectively communicating information promptly to the residents, business owners, media, elected officials, county staff, municipal partners, school districts and state agencies.
She covers all issues and topics for the county from significant weather events such as hurricanes, a helicopter crash, the passing of a long-standing elected official, a train derailment, road projects and public utilities. She is the county’s webmaster and manages multiple social media accounts across various platforms.
Additionally, she responds to all media inquiries, manages freedom of information requests, authors all news releases and manages the county’s tourism marketing.
During emergencies, Norton staffs the county’s emergency operations center and communicates on behalf of the county, municipalities, school districts and utilities to the media and citizens.
As Communicator of the Year, Norton joins a prestigious group of noted communicators who have exemplified the ethics of good communication and good government through their professionalism and superior performance in serving the people of the nation.
Dorchester County Administrator, Jason L. Ward said he congratulates Norton on being named NAGC Communicator of the Year.
“NAGC recognized what we here in Dorchester County know,” Ward said. “Tiffany is an excellent PIO and communicator."