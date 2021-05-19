Dorchester County Detention Center officially renamed

Back in June of 2019 Dorchester County Council members announced plans to rename the Detention Center on Hodges Drive after Sheriff L.C. Knight.
“I had no idea. I had heard, when they built the building there was some talk, but I never asked for it,” Knight said at the time.
On May 14, 2021, an event was finally held, officially renaming the 83,000-square-foot facility to honor Knight, from now on the jail’s name will be “The Sheriff L C Knight Dorchester County Detention Center.”
Council recognized the many years of law enforcement service Sheriff Knight has given to the Low Country and Dorchester County. He served the area as a SLED agent for twenty-eight years. Then was elected Sheriff in 2008 taking office on January 2, 2009.
County officials said Sheriff Knight was very instrumental in the design and construction of the new facility. After taking office one of his first goals was to have a state-of-the-art facility built to replace the old jail in St. George. That facility, built for about 150 inmates sometimes housed over 300.
The jailed opened in April of 2016. The $23 million project contains space for up to 500 inmates. Department officials said the 19-acre site the detention center sits on has room for future expansion if needed.