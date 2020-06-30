Dorchester County closes Summerville Magistrate Court, hearings canceled

A Dorchester County Magistrate Court staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The county announced the information in a news release on Tuesday. Out of an abundance of caution, the Dorchester County Magistrate Court located at the Troy Knight Judicial Center near Summerville will be closed for the remainder of the week for cleaning and sanitizing.
Until further notice, all filings must be submitted to the St. George Magistrate Court located at 5200 E. Jim Bilton Blvd. Note: All filings done in-person and by-mail will be quarantined for 24-hours.
All Civil, Criminal, and Traffic Court hearings scheduled for Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 have been canceled. Defendants will be notified by mail of their new court date. Defendants should notify the court directly, if their address has changed.
As of now, all cases scheduled for the week of July 6, 2020 will continue as scheduled. Note: Cases scheduled for the week of July 6, 2020 are subject to change.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,741 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 17 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.
There are currently 1,021 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 36,297, probable cases to 102, confirmed deaths to 735, and 4 probable deaths.
As of today, there are 240 active cases of COVID-19 in Dorchester County.
The total number of cases reported in Dorchester County is 712. Cases are removed from SCDHEC’s (current/active) count 14 days after they are confirmed.