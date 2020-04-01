Dog makes 1,200-mile trip for emotional reunion with family (copy)

Dog makes 1,200-mile trip for emotional reunion with family
A German Shepherd-Husky mix named Nyx is now heading back home. She was a long way from her home state.
Last month at the Berkeley Animal Center, an animal control officer brought in a stray dog found wandering in an apartment complex.
After shelter staff did a microchip scan it led them to the dog’s owner and to their surprise, Nyx is registered to a family in Yukon, Oklahoma. Shelter staff contacted the family by phone and learned that Nyx had gone missing while in Texas and had been missing for two weeks.
No one knew how the pooch ended up 1,200 miles from where her family last saw her.
Berkeley County staff coordinated with 14 transport volunteers that drove Nyx 1,200 miles, halfway across the country, to her home where she was reunited with her family on March, 24 after 4 weeks apart.