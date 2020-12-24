DHEC: COVID-19 third leading cause of death, flu nowhere close

Nestled in at number three in front of deadly car crashes and behind heart disease and cancer, COVID-19, when compared to numbers from 2018, would be the third leading cause of death in South Carolina. The information is provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide there have been roughly 5,000 deaths from the virus so far in 2020 and medical experts warn the new vaccines can’t reach everyone in time. There have been no mandates set in South Carolina to protect residents. But as the health agency has done for the past 10-months, DHEC is asking the public to social distance, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and more recently, get a flu shot.
“As we’re currently in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible and one key step we can take is getting our flu shots,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
The flu can become serious and sometimes deadly. There has been an abundance of misinformation, giving some the belief that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu. That information is not true. Numbers from DHEC show that over the past decade there is an average of 36,000 deaths per year in the United States because of the flu.
Across the U.S. the current number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 327,000 and climbing. Numbers from DHEC show in South Carolina, over the past six years, there have been an average of 140 flu deaths each year. The year 2020 is not over yet and COVID-19 has an average of 97.2% more deaths than the flu in South Carolina.
The public is advised to get a flu vaccine because if a person contracted the flu and COVID-19 at the same time it is possible it would cause more complications than if the flu were the only illness.
DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated. Health officials say preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, adults aged 50 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain immune disorders.
“So many generations before us would have given anything to have a flu vaccine. With COVID-19’s prevalence across our state, we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illness like the flu,” Bell said.
The flu vaccine is available from many providers including DHEC health departments, doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces.
“Another reason why it’s important to get your flu shot this year is we must avoid overwhelming our hospitals, ICUs, and ventilators as best we can with both flu and COVID-19 patients on the increase,” said Bell in a recent statement from DHEC.