DEW dealing with pandemic unemployment fraud

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) announced the agency is closely working with state and federal partners to bring charges against individuals who are accused of committing unemployment fraud for financial gain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DEW announced that as of February 2021, it has submitted a total of 2,855 unemployment insurance claims to state or federal authorities for investigation and prosecution for UI fraud. From here the agency said the U.S. Department of Justice National Unemployment Insurance Fraud Task Force will take over on the investigation. DEW said it will also work closely with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Insurance Fraud Division, on the investigation and prosecution of claims.
“The federal programs created to help people through the pandemic have, unfortunately, also been very susceptible to criminals’ eager to take advantage of these funds and circumvent the law for their own financial gain,” said DEW’s Executive Director Dan Ellzey.
The agency said in a statement that the state is aggressively fighting fraud through prevention. They’ve implemented new security and anti-fraud measures throughout the process and added more staff and additional software to deter and detect fraud.
The agency said it currently has 68 people on the staff to detect fraudulent activities. It has also implemented ID verification systems that cross match claimant data in every manner that is available.
“As stewards of state and federal funding, we are tasked with ensuring the integrity of the unemployment insurance program and have a zero tolerance policy against fraud,” said Ellzey. “We have to continue to fight for the protection of these funds so they may be available to those who are truly deserving of benefits to keep them afloat during their gap from employment,”
DEW has been dealing with issues with fraud since federal assistance started to be distributed. Earlier in the summer, the Berkeley Independent discovered police in Summerville were contacted by man who received $6,481 in back payments for unemployment claims. He told police he had never filed for unemployment. It was discovered that a subject had attempted to steal his identity to file UI claims.
“We do anticipate cases will move forward and charges will be filed against some of these bad actors. Investigations take time, so it is hard to say when that will happen. If and when charges are filed, we will work to communicate this information,” said Ellzey.
DEW said if you know of someone who is receiving unemployment insurance fraudulently, help South Carolinians in the state who are legitimately unemployed and in need of these benefits. Report the information to the Department of Employment and Workforce by filling out the fraud form on the UI Fraud page. And if you believe you are a victim of identity theft, you are asked to file a police report with your local authorities and then complete the ID Theft form on the UI fraud page.
If DEW said it the agency finds someone committed UI fraud, they will be disqualified from receiving benefits for up to 52 weeks, they will have to repay any benefits improperly received, and will have to pay a civil penalty.
DEW’s statement said providing false information is a crime and subjects those to legal action with fines up to $100,000 and imprisonment up to 10 years. In addition to local law enforcement, DEW partners with the SC Attorney General and the United States Department of Labor to find and prosecute UI fraud.
Those found guilty of fraud over $50,000 can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and face $100,000 in fines. Those found guilty of fraud between $10,000 -$50,000, can face up to 5 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.