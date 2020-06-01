Death Notices

CREECH, Charles, 80, of Summerville died May 30. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
DERBY, Christopher, 34, of Summerville died May 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
GUYER, Charles Henry, 76, of Summerville died May 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LAMBERT, Marie, 60, of Summerville died Friday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
LEONHARDT, Danny Lee, 77, of Summerville died May 28. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
LEWIS, Evelyn Mae Lee, 73, of Summerville died May 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
LEWIS, Virginia Lucille, 90, of Summerville died May 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MADORY, James Richard, 79, of Summerville died May 27. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
OXFORD, Brenda Ellen, 66, of Ladson died May 22. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
PHILLIPS, Randie Lee, 77, of Summerville died May 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SINGLETON, Velma B., 101, of Ladson died May 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
SMITH, Lawrence E., 80, of Summerville died May 25. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
TINLEY, Mary Rutledge, 73, of Summerville died May 25. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
VAN STEYN, Bernard Nicholas, 88, of Summerville died May 22. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.