Deadline closing soon to get in SC alligator hunt lottery

The application period to join South Carolina's 2021 Public Alligator Hunting Lottery closes June 15 at 5 p.m.
A $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt, and a randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters.
Unsuccessful applicants will receive a preference point for use in future alligator lottery hunts.
This year’s public season will begin at 12 p.m. Sept. 11 and runs until 12 p.m. Oct. 9.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on June 15. Tag fees, if selected, are $100. Additional fees apply to nonresident hunters. Applicants will be notified by email beginning in July of their selection status.
Applicants can only apply and pay fees online or at one of the walk-up counters at a DNR regional office in Clemson, Florence, Columbia, Aynor or Charleston.
By law, the fees collected are used to support the Alligator Management Program's research and management activities, and for conservation of the American Alligator in South Carolina.
The SCDNR will closely monitor these hunts, and the harvest and regulations may be modified for future seasons.
Check the SCDNR website at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html for more alligator hunting information and any changes or updates.
If you encounter problems with applying please contact SCDNR at 803-734-3887 before continuing. Do not create a new customer profile if you have ever applied for the Alligator Lottery Hunt in the past.