DD2's Hughes honored by state school board association

Gail Hughes, a board member for Dorchester School District Two, has been recognized by the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) for 15 years of school board service.
Hughes was recognized and congratulated for this milestone of public service at the Jan. 11 meeting of the Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees.
This year, 31 school board members from throughout the state will receive special lapel pins for reaching the 10 or 15-year benchmark.
Another 18 will commemorate their 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th or 40th year of school board service.
During this month of January, in South Carolina, about 47 percent of the state’s approximately 650 school district and affiliate board members had served four years or less, and about 30 percent had 10 years or more of board service.
Veteran school board members provide vision and valuable leadership for school districts. SCSBA and the local boards are happy to honor these board members for their long-term dedication to improving student achievement in their communities.
Hughes was commended for her length of service that has contributed to the consistently high achieving school district.
She commented that she is a product of the Dorchester District Two school system, and she values the importance of the school system within the community.
The School Board also held election of board officers for 2021 at the meeting and Hughes was elected to serve as Chair for 2021.
In December, she was elected to serve as the secretary/treasurer of the Board of Directors for the South Carolina School Boards Association.
SCSBA is a non-profit organization serving as a source of information and a statewide voice for boards governing the 79 school districts.