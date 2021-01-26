DD2 to transition to in-school classes

Dorchester School District Two officials announced plans for instructional models that schools will follow beginning with second semester on Feb 2.
The amended plans for reopening of schools were presented by Supt. Joe Pye at the Jan. 25 board meeting.
The school board approved the amended plan.
The updated plans for school-based instructional models for students, including special education, are as follows:
February 2-12 Hybrid for all schools as a transition period to face to face instruction.
Students will follow the schedule used prior to the December winter break.
Students with disabilities who attended a five-full day a week schedule prior to winter break will continue in this model.
Feb. 15: Full face-to-face classes for elementary schools. Hybrid for middle and high schools.
Feb. 22: Full face-to-face for middle and high schools.
Virtual Academy students will follow their current online learning schedules.
Schools will continue to maintain established safety protocols of face coverings and social distancing to protect the health of students and staff.
In a prepared statement from the board, officials stated, “We encourage our families to visit the Back to School webpage at www.ddtwo.org/backtoschool for updated information.
Meals
During the January eLearning model, Jan. 19-29, DD2 students, including special education and Virtual Academy students, are being provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup at five school sites, and school bus delivery service in designated locations on Tuesday and Friday.
School bus meal delivery locations have been increased to 55 locations and the delivery times have been adjusted for later afternoon meal pick up after the instructional day.
“These changes have been made to better serve the needs of students and families,” officials said in a press statement.
Meals for breakfast and lunch will be distributed two days a week at five school sites and through school bus delivery at designated locations as follows:
Tuesday with meals provided for Wednesday-Friday.
Friday with meals provided for Saturday-Tuesday
Students must be present or a registered placard should be displayed at the time of meal pick up.
Curbside meal service
Curbside meal service at the following school sites will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Friday:
Alston Middle School 500 Bryan Street, Summerville.
Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., N. Charleston.
Summerville High School, 1101 Boone Hill Road., Summerville.
Oakbrook Middle School, 286 Old Fort Drive, Ladson.
Dubose Middle School 1005 Dubose School Road. Summerville.
School bus meal deliveries at each location will be for approximately 15 minutes.
For details, contact the district at 843-695-5322.