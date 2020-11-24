DD2 to continue hybrid learning until winter break

Dorchester School District Two (DD2) officials have decided to continue with the hybrid instruction model until the winter break begins on Dec. 18.
In an emailed statement the school district said they are continuing to monitor Dorchester County disease activity data released by DHEC every week. In addition, DD2 said, district-specific data of reported COVID-19 cases and quarantined students and staff by school and classroom is now available daily.
The detailed information allows the district to make modifications in instructional plans based on specific disease activity within the schools. DD2 said health and safety guidelines such as social distancing and face coverings continue to be followed in all facilities.
The district announced that plexiglass shields are being installed on student desks in all elementary schools and will be installed in middle and high schools over the next month.
The district said staff will continue to finalize plans to transition to a face-to-face full time instruction model as health conditions allow. The proposals will be presented at the Dec. 14, school board meeting.
Meantime Virtual Academy students will continue to follow their online learning schedules.