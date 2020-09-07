DD2 Teachers connect with students, prepare for school

After completing their LEAP Week activities on Friday, several fifth-grade students at Beech Hill Elementary packed up their district-issued laptops, applied hand sanitizer, and lined up ‘five (cinder) blocks apart,’ in the hallway. Wearing masks, the students bid farewell to their teacher and filed out of the building; without knowledge of when they might return to in-person instruction.
LEAP week took place last week for Dorchester District 2 students, teachers and administrators. Students received their new district-issued electronic devices and were trained on how to operate them. LEAP week also gave teachers a brief chance to get to know students and establish a connection before launching into an academic year unlike any other due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve made a lot of videos to teach children how to space themselves, how to login to their new devices - reiterating those routines and procedures - everything is new, we’ve never done any of this before,” said Shannon Ingram, a fifth-grade teacher at Beech Hill.
Students throughout the district are “pioneers,” in a new world of education, she said.
Ingram will serve students in the Virtual Academy this year. Her students are among the 276 Beech Hill students currently enrolled in the Virtual Academy. More than 8,000 students district-wide have opted to attend the Virtual Academy while their peers are going with a hybrid model which includes School Based eLearning and the potential for in-person instruction.
“I’m more comfortable with in-person teaching but learning is a lifelong process and so I am modeling that for my students by embarking on a new challenge,” Ingram said.
Meeting her students face-to-face during LEAP Week provided Ingram with an important opportunity to get to know them before the start of Virtual Academy on Tuesday.
“Any little bit of information that I can gather about them when I have them during LEAP Week will help guide my instruction and guide the school year since it is unprecedented,” Ingram said.
While it was helpful to welcome students to the classroom, even for one week, Ingram said there was still something missing: hugs.
“It's hard because I’m a hugger but it’s important to keep them safe and healthy and make sure they feel comfortable and feel good about coming back to school,” Ingram said.
All Dorchester District 2 students began the school year virtually on Tuesday using Microsoft Teams. The district decided to start with all students learning online for the first two weeks and then make an announcement on Sept. 9 on whether to transition from eLearning to the hybrid model on Sept. 21.
The hybrid model uses a cohort system where half of the students who want face-to-face instruction will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other half attends on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Kindergarteners and first graders attend school every day but half attend in the morning and half in the afternoon.
On Fridays, all students will receive eLearning lessons at home. In the classroom at Beech Hill, this system is demonstrated by labeling desks Cohort A, and Cohort B, so that students always have an empty desk beside them while in school.
Masks are required for DD2 students, faculty and staff while inside the school building. The district has a 1:1 student to technology device ratio this year. Students received their own devices during LEAP week.
Lindsey Grow, a third grade teacher at Beech Hill, and also teacher of the year, said one of the greatest challenges is going to be monitoring the students to make sure they do not give into the temptation to break social distancing practices.
“This is the first time they’ve been in the classroom since March; they want to talk to each other and hug each other,” Grow said. “We have to remind them to stay six feet apart.”
During LEAP week, Grow welcomed students back to her classroom and said every student was excited to be in school and learning. She added that teaching virtually comes with unique challenges but that teachers are more prepared now than they were in March.
“We have new technology that (teachers) are using and it's going to get kids more engaged with their virtual learning,” Grow said. “(Teaching virtually) gives us teachers a chance to practice what we tell kids to do every day; try something new, challenge yourself, be brave.”
Students will eat breakfast and lunch inside their classroom, and also have some physical education courses in their rooms as well. Adam Mullins, a physical education teacher at Beech Hill, said staff members prepared simplistic exercises that students can do near their own desk.
“Our number one concern is going to be safety and how they’re going to be able to space out,” Mullins said. “We’ve had to really change the way that we’re approaching (physical education) because you can’t use certain equipment because students can’t share it.”
Mullins created the “five (cinder) blocks apart,” concept for the children to count five cinder blocks on the wall to be sure they are a safe distance from others in line. He said in addition to using exercise as “cathartic relief,” he also encourages students to stay focused on good nutrition, getting a healthy amount of sleep, and taking mental breaks.
Teachers, too, could use a mental break because many of them have been working non stop throughout the summer in order to prepare for the start of school.
Beech Hill Elementary Principal Rene Harris said teachers worked over the summer in order to get “as much legwork and front-loading done to try and ensure success.”
“I would say that the teachers are stressed,” Harris said. “Teachers work hard everywhere - it’s the nature of who they are.”
She added that teachers are mostly stressed because of the unknown circumstances of this school year. However, she said all of the staff members are prepared for every model of instruction. Staff members have also worked to ensure that parents are up to speed as well.
“I think the one thing that happened in the spring was there was little time to train parents on what to expect,” Harris said. “We have spent an extensive amount of time in staff development and in professional growth to give our teachers a reflective look at ‘if you could do it again, what would you do differently.’ That perspective helped us learn those gaps.”
While many back-to-school rituals are on pause due to the global pandemic, Harris said her team has tried to make sure every student feels connected to Beech Hill. She said welcoming students back to the classroom during LEAP week was “rejuvenating.”
“(Seeing students) was almost like seeing a rare jewel- you were in awe,” Harris said.