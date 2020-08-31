DD2 gears up for Leap week, start of school

Dorchester District Two is welcoming students back after months of preparing, planning and training for an unusual school year.
Superintendent Joseph Pye said the back to school plan has been “evolving,” and every part of it is built on health conditions as the district, and the world, continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This week is LEAP Week at DD2; a week-long event for 4k through 8th grade students to become pre-engaged with the school process. All students have been invited but participation is optional. Transportation and food service are provided for participating students. Throughout this week, students receive class schedules and district-issued laptops. Teachers will review new classroom rules and procedures and orient students on new technology.
Face coverings are required for all students, staff and visitors while in the schools. However, district officials said there are plenty of breaks built into the schedule, especially for younger students.
More than 8,000 students are currently enrolled in the Virtual Academy; those students also have opportunities to participate in LEAP week.
Looking ahead to Sept. 8- the first day of school for all DD2 students - Assistant Superintendent Julie Kornahrens described the date as “a day that is going to look different but that we are excited about nonetheless because it is time to re-engage with our students.”
After receiving the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Disease Activity Report for Dorchester County on August 24, the decision was finalized to start the school year on Sept. 8 with the School-Based eLearning instructional model. Kornahrens said the decision was based on the current level of disease spread, and this model will be followed for a minimum of two weeks. All students will be learning from home through Microsoft Teams.
Considering that all students are beginning the school year virtually, Kornahrens said the only difference between students enrolled in School-Based eLearning and those enrolled in the Virtual Academy is that students who have chosen the in-school model will transition from eLearning to a hybrid model of instruction - attending in-person classes when it is possible - and eventually transitioning to a five-day, face-to-face model; students enrolled in the Virtual Academy will remain will remain 100 percent virtual learning via Microsoft Teams from their homes for minimum of a semester.
How will district officials know when it is time and when it is safe to move from School-Based eLearning to a modified hybrid or five-day, face-to-face model? Kornahrens said that decision is based on weekly data released by DHEC.
“The data is telling us that we are on a downward trend (of new cases) in Dorchester County,” Kornahrens said during the Aug. 24 school board meeting. “We are encouraged by that.”
She said if the cases continue to decline as a result of people wearing masks and social distancing, then a decision can be made to return to in-person learning, when the data shows it is safe.
Until that day arrives, students attending school via School-Based eLearning, and the Virtual Academy, will have attendance taken each class period, and be taught by certified DD2 instructors and engage in live and recorded class sessions.
Beth Stillinger, an English teacher at DuBose Middle School, painted a picture of what a typical day is like for students engaged in virtual learning. She said the virtual learning models have already been tried and proven during summer school.
She explained that students login to Microsoft Teams to join their class, then attendance is taken and students can speak to their teacher, and each other, through a chat box. After a teacher gives instructions, students are able to “hang up,” from a meeting to complete individual work.
“The most awesome thing about this setup is kids can join back at any time; they can pop back in with questions,” Stillinger said.
There are multiple ways for students to ask questions, and teachers have control of all the comments posted. Stillinger said she is praying that schools will soon be able to return to in-person lessons, but after experiencing summer school, she feels that virtual learning is a successful way to teach.
“I feel confident that I can still teach them as effectively - if not more - as I did last year,” Stillinger said.
For more information on back to school procedures, visit https://www.ddtwo.org/.