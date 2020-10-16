DD2 candidate responses

On Oct. 6, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce sent the following questionnaire to the 2020 candidates for the Dorchester School District Two Board election.
The candidates included Barbara Crosby (Incumbent), Chris Digby, Evan Guthrie (Incumbent), Brooks Moore, Louis Smith, Frank Staropoli, Lisa Tupper (Incumbent), James Weaver, and Ashley Wimberly.
The Chamber set a deadline for responses for 5 p.m. Oct. 15. As of that time, the Chamber did not receive responses from Barbara Crosby, Brooks Moore, or Louis Smith.
The unaltered and complete responses are as follows:
Q1: What is your experience with working or volunteering within our local education system?
A1: (Digby) I was a fulltime teacher and coach in the district from 2010-2017. I also volunteered as a coach in several capacities from 2004-2010.
(Guthrie) I have been a school board member for Dorchester 2 from 2016 to present. Prior to and while serving on the school board I have been an active and frequent volunteer and speaker in Dorchester schools for career, business, and education events in schools. Interacting with students and teachers in the classroom setting is invaluable perspective that is a constant reminder of why I serve on the school board and how important it is to put students first.
(Staropoli) For the past 5 years I have served on the board of the DD2 Education Foundation which includes fund raising for STEM program, Teachers Grants, etc. I have also personally been involved at a school level to help teachers and administrators in the district with donations and volunteering. I make it a point to partner with my children’s schools since I am directly connected and be a resource to their needs and lack of supplies, they deal with year after year. As the leader in charitable efforts for a local community fitness group (F3), we have had men in the greater Summerville/Goose Creek/N Charleston area donate supplies and time to the classrooms.
(Tupper) I have volunteered in schools in many capacities: in classrooms and school offices, as a chaperone on field trips, as PTA/PTO committee member and chairman various schools, as an SIC member, as a participant in reading days in many schools and as a parent liaison member. I have served on the Rollings Middle School of the Arts Task Force, many school Teacher of the Year committees, the Safety Task Force, and been a judge for Spelling bees. I have attended many ROTC Pass and Review events, Veterans Day celebrations, Dorchester County Drug & Alcohol SCiP meetings with our middle and high school administrators and counsellors, school performances and concerts, Academic Award ceremonies, and Hall of Fame events. I have enjoyed participating in these many ways and believe it has helped me see what is happening in our schools and see the needs and accomplishments of our students and staff.
(Weaver) I currently serve as the President for ECPI University in Charleston. Through my service at ECPI University 7 years ago I worked with our school district and started the first Dual Credit Cyber program which is currently offered at all 3 high schools in DD2. This program prepares our youth for in demand careers and or advanced standing when transitioning from HS to College. Through my partnerships for the Dual Credit program, I was asked
to serve on the districts education foundation board and currently serve as the chair of the board. I have supported our local education system by attending the Summerville Chamber Education Committee/ Workforce Develop meetings as well as a host of other educational/ district related functions. In my spare time I also serve as the VEX Robotics Advisory Board Chair for Gregg Middle School and spend hours weekly building relationships critical for the growth, development, and support of our local education system.
(Wimberly) I have been actively serving in our schools as a volunteer and parent leader for the last 8 years. I have mentored students, assisted teachers, participated in backpack buddies, assisted the local Lion’s Club with vision screenings, fundraised, and spent many, many hours within our schools working to improve opportunities for all our children. I spent many years serving on PTA within the schools, including as PTA president for 3 years at Flowertown Elementary. During this time, I not only worked within the school to increase student success, but I also built relationships with families and community members. Our PTA put programs in place to engage and involve parents, community members, and businesses with our school and students. We built a culture of success around our communication and relationships, and ultimately fostered partnerships that enriched the overall well-being for all students. During my time as president, our PTA was named a National PTA of Excellence for Family and Community engagement. I also served as the District PTA President for the last 2 years. During this time, I worked with PTA leaders from all schools across the district to help them make positive advancements within their own school PTAs. I worked with district leadership, families, and community leaders district wide to increase overall success of all our schools. In addition to my extensive PTA work within the schools, I also currently serve on 2 School Improvement Councils, The District Safety Task Force, and the District Parent Liaison Committee. I have used my leadership skills and my relationships within our schools to serve as a bridge between the district and our parents and families. I will use the skills I developed during this time, as well as my unique perspective as a parent and active volunteer, to bring an important relevance to our school board.
Q2: As a school board member, would you support our teachers with increased pay and other incentives to keep them in the profession? What ideas do you have to incentivize the teaching profession in Dorchester District Two?
A2: (Digby) Yes. I believe we can find a way to increase teacher salaries. It is a complicated matter and we will have to draw funds away from other areas to do it but our teachers are the talent. We have to protect the talent that increases our value just as businesses do. Teachers bear the burden of every nuance and change and every time a new initiative is introduced and the leadership gets excited about it, the teachers end up adding more tasks to their workload and are expected to make it work. More clearly defining roles from the highest levels of leadership on down to the support staff and finding ways to reduce the tasks teachers are required to complete to be considered a team player would greatly improve the morale of teachers across the district. Teachers do not necessarily need tangible incentives as much as they need space and time to do their jobs well and build relationships with their students.
(Guthrie) I would support increased pay and benefits for teachers as much as possible within the budget. It is difficult to keep good teachers when neighboring school districts can offer salaries that are several thousand dollars more a year. I would advocate for the expansion of teaching programs for students within the district such as Call Me MISTER and Teacher Cadets to identify, train, and mentor future teachers so they can one day return and teach within the district.
(Staropoli) As a community member and Father of two children in our district, I know firsthand that our teachers are not adequately compensated for the work and time they put in. Also, as an invested Father and community member, I know that this issue is not one that can be controlled by our local school board. This is an issue that will require State Legislation and a strong working relationship with the board to work in the best interest of our
Educators. With that being said, we know teachers pursue this career for their passion and love for our students and their impact in the classroom. My plan is to work with educators to provide the environment needed to bring positivity and effectiveness to our classrooms. The Educators need support and resources to effectively educate their students in the manner they see fit for their students. We need to support them in a “teach to learn” environment, not a “teach to test”. We need to focus on appropriate planning periods for the teachers, the ability to have bathroom breaks and proper lunch breaks without having to worry about another teacher covering two different classrooms. Another incentivization would be rewarding teachers with perfect attendance and tier that based off monies available. Lastly would be an opportunity to cash in some unused PTO days towards their retirement.
(Tupper) Yes, I support our teachers receiving increased pay and additional incentives. I will continue to be an advocate for increasing teacher pay and encourage others in our community to communicate their support of our teachers. I support offering training opportunities that help with professional development on all levels and a safe, positive work environment that has supportive administration and policies that enable teachers to teach. There should be open constructive discussions on things that are working and ways to change and improve those things that are not. We should continue to work with PTA’s, business partners, our Education Foundation and others to offer incentives and grants so teachers have supplies needed for their students and not have to contribute so much out of their own pockets. We need to continue to work with our local universities so there are affordable ways for teachers to improve their skills.
(Weaver) Absolutely! Our teachers are one of the most valuable resources we have in DD2. In this district our teachers are asked to go above and beyond the call of duty and they have done so with limited resources and often non-competitive pay in relation to surrounding districts. Our teachers and support staff are the reason our district consistently perform in the top 5 school districts in South Carolina. We want to continue to meet and exceed that standard and the only way we can do that is with the tireless dedication from our faculty and staff. Our teachers must be paid a competitive wage, not only to compensate them for that work they are currently doing but to attract qualified and exceptional talent to our district. I will fight to make sure teachers and support staff are given what was promised to them. With my experience working with our local, state and US policy makers regarding higher educational needs, I will also lobby for our teachers and support staff to demand competitive compensation that would include things like; annual tax incentives, reduced state income taxes, expanded health related services and a regular salary review system to make sure that we keep up with the competitive salaries of neighboring districts. To achieve this goal, we must look at the budget and funding allocation at the state level to secure higher per student funding for Dorchester county schools.
(Wimberly) Teacher retention is a major challenge facing our schools. Our teachers are our greatest asset. Keeping our amazing educators is a critical piece to our schools being successful. High teacher turnover rates negatively impact student achievement. Teachers face an exceedingly difficult path, even in a world without a crisis such as the one we are experiencing now. We must find creative ways to retain our teachers. Throughout my extensive volunteer work, I have built relationships with teachers across our entire district. Teachers want to teach in a district that values their opinions and input. Offering teachers, the opportunity to give honest feedback is a priority for me. Our teachers need a voice and should be actively involved in making decisions that directly affect them, their students and what is happening in their classrooms. They need to feel that they are invested as a team player because their voice matters. Giving them a seat at the table through regularly scheduled meetings with board members would help strengthen the connection between our leadership and classrooms. As a board member, I will continue to stay in touch with what is happening in our schools, our classrooms, and with our teachers. This level of involvement will go a long way towards retaining quality teachers. Additionally, a school district with strong family involvement is vital to teacher success and satisfaction. We are always so focused on things such as curriculum
changes, instructional methods, and teacher training. These are all critical pieces of the puzzle, but there is more to it. Our families must support and value our teachers, and the key to this is starting at the top with district leaders making this a priority. Also important to school success and teacher job satisfaction, is effective discipline procedures and policies. A review and overhaul of the current processes is needed. We must provide teachers with better classroom support. Other avenues that are important to me are decreasing the amount of time teachers spend on paperwork and trainings paid for out of pocket. Additionally, we need a thorough review of our exit policy for teachers who leave the district. Teachers are given a questionnaire to fill out when they leave. There is often no follow-up and no exit interview. It is essential to understand why teachers are leaving if we want to try and keep them.
Q3: What are your strategies for helping our children and families with mental health issues? To what extent is the school district responsible for these issues?
A3: (Digby) Most of our schools have great counselors and school psychologists working together to serve our students with mental health issues. There just aren’t enough of them. Caseloads are too big. Mental Health challenges require a great deal of intentional focus and the people in our buildings that do this work cannot meet the needs of all of the students in their caseloads to the level they would like to. Mental Health challenges greatly affect a students ability to achieve academic success. The school’s role is to provide opportunities to achieve academic success and assist in overcoming obstacles to that success. To the extent school-based staff are equipped to do so, any assistance overcoming academic obstacles should be provided.
(Guthrie) Continuing to make sure that all the resources possible are available for children and families with mental health issues are available including having more counselors available. The district is responsible for the education needs of all students in the district and this means the mental health and needs and students. I am proud of the resources available for these needs in the district and dedicated professionals that administer them.
(Staropoli) We definitely need mental health counselors at every school. We need to provide data and researched based SEL curriculum and training for teachers and students. Along with these resources provide parents the opportunities to explore resources with our partnerships with the medical community.
(Tupper) Our schools and parents should have open communication about issues that are impacting a child’s academic success. Being aware of the problems that our children face and options that are available to families to help deal with those problems are necessary to improve the chances of scholastic achievement. I am member of the district Safety Task Force and support the focus of an anti-bullying campaign. All schools have personalized the “See something-Say something” slogan for use in their schools and stress that sharing information for the safety of others is not tattling but needed to keep everyone protected. We also formed a plan to ensure our facilities are safe for students by evaluating the buildings needs inside and out and provided our staff Stop the Bleed training for use in emergency situations. The district should be a safe place for students and staff, be a resource for parents and students and work with support organizations to provide any needed services to increase the chances of student success.
(Weaver) Mental health is something that everyone should be aware of and afforded the opportunity to benefit from these types of services. The issue is the stigma that has be attached to MH along with access to the services. We have seen a rise in the need for MH counseling for our students, faculty, and staff considering the COVID-19 pandemic facing our country. Currently through the school district provides counseling services through the SC Dorchester County Mental Health approximately 1000 students across our district. The Dorchester County Department of Mental Health provides a training program titled “Youth Mental Health First Aid” for educators which teaches educators the risk factors and warning signs of a variety of mental health challenges common among adolescents. I would like to expand that training to support staff including bus drivers and cafeteria workers who
also contact the children daily. School counselors and teachers can refer students to Department of Mental Health for support services which in most cases are in the individual schools. I have been working with the director of DCMH to pilot a program that will offer mental health support services to the faculty and staff. This program will be covered under the State Benefit Health Program that is offered to employees. This program is currently being offered to first responders and we are working with the administration to allow this program to be offered to our teachers and support staff. Although this is not directly a responsibility of the district, MH is a serious matter and with this program our district will have the unique opportunity to participate at little to no effect on the budget.
(Wimberly) We must equip our children with an understanding of mental health. Childhood and adolescent mental health disorders effect many children, and if these illnesses are not addressed and treated, it can negatively affect a child’s ability to learn and succeed in school. According to the American Psychiatric Association, 50% of mental illness begins by the age 14 and according to the CDC, 1 in 5 US children have or have been diagnosed at some point with a debilitating mental illness. These alarming statistics cannot be ignored, and as such, schools have made mental health awareness and treatment an important part of their services to children. Early intervention is a key factor in positive outcomes. For the past 2 years, I have served on the District Safety Task Force. This task force was established because the safety of our children is of paramount importance. One focus area of the task force is student intervention and prevention. We have developed school-based threat assessment teams and training. We also have developed an anti-bullying platform and rolled it out into all our schools. Mental health assessment and treatment of our children is an important piece of keeping all our students healthy and safe. Our schools have taken on more and more roles and responsibilities throughout the years, and mental health is one important example of this. Although, as I have stated, it is vital that our schools stay involved, it is also equally important that we do not allow the schools to take on this role alone. In order to successfully treat and help students, our district must build collaborative relationships between the schools and not only the students’ families, but also the community. Our students need a multi-level approach involving access to mental health services and programs as well as family education and training. To truly support the emotional health and academic growth of all students in our district, we must integrate mental health services throughout our schools in programs at every level and utilize our families and community involvement to help us implement this successfully. One of my key platforms is increased family and community involvement, and mental health is the perfect example of an area that would greatly benefit from this collaboration.
Q4: How has your involvement in the community, with private businesses, or other forms of government allowed for an accomplishment that benefited our schools or the community at large?
A4: (Digby) During my teaching years I like to think that I provided value to our community by being a teacher young people could relate to and by working closely and building relationships that have continued to this day. I had high expectations for my students and players but it was not always about sports. My focus was on building strong young people. I see my former students/athletes in town working as police officers and firemen. There a couple still living their NFL dreams or their college athletics dreams. They are hair stylists, sales people, realtors, journalists. My time as a teacher benefitted this community in a big way. Since I left teaching in 2017 I have continued to look for ways to serve, I am a member of the Board for the Dorchester County Habitat for Humanity. We provide affordable housing to people who otherwise may not be able to purchase a home that meets the needs of their family. I have also served as the president of the Summerville High School Athletic Club, the all sports booster club the provides teams and coaches the infrastructure they need to raise, save and spend funds in a way that meets the highest level of scrutiny and also provides bookkeeping and tax preparation through a local CPA firm. I am member of the Rotary Club of Summerville and multiple scholarship committees. I spend a great deal of time serving this community and I have for a very long time.
(Guthrie) As a small business owner there is a parallel with being a school board member working with the budget of a perpetually underfunded school district as there is always the need to make the most out of the least and overperform with the limited resources that are available. I am proud that Dorchester 2 has been in the top performing districts in most metrics despite a constant budget crunch.
(Staropoli) My partnership with our community businesses have allowed me to provide resources, funding, and most importantly awareness of our Districts needs that we lack. Before my time on the foundation, as a family member to educators, I have been a champion for teachers expressing the need for them to be supported by the community. We must make sure that educators are looked at as partners, not just workers in a building where our kids go for a few hours a day. As a parent I trust that when my children are in school, they are receiving a quality education and support for their educator during those hours. In return I emphasize to those educators that when my children return home to us that we intend to support what our teachers implement that day and encourage any work they have done. I have worked the past several years embracing that same mentality to our business partners in our community to highlight that these very students will one day be workers, business owners, and/or most importantly tax paying customers in their very own communities.
(Tupper) As a small business owner, I have seen the need for an educated work force. I have participated in Trident County Cradle to Career events, in the Advanced Manufacturing Advisory Committee, attended Alston Middle School’s career fairs and toured manufacturing facilities like Boeing, Scout and IFA North America. Through these events, I have learned what skills businesses need their workers to possess and what areas our schools need to provide for our students to learn these skills. I have used the knowledge to support programs, like our CATE and Advanced Manufacturing Center, and will continue to advocate for more learning experiences and opportunities for our students. I serve as a board member of the Summerville Family YMCA and am very aware of the importance of the body, mind and spirit health of our community and students. Through the many programs the Y offers, I have seen the community benefits of physical activity and group sports, cancer and diabetes support groups, and community outreach. The achievement gap partly exists because many at-risk students don’t have the basic necessities that help them perform at their best in school. I volunteered on the Togetherhood Project, which provides children with a bed for families who qualify. By receiving this basic need, these children are one step closer to achieving their potential in school.
(Weaver) I have worked with our school districts education foundation board for the past 6 years and currently serve as the chair of the board. My involvement has supported raising over 1 million dollars to fuel the equipment for the new Career and Technology Center for our district. We were able to support this initiative through building relationships with industry Additionally, I have worked with state and US policy makers on issues in Education and have access to further these conversations regarding our local school district.
(Wimberly) As District PTA President for the last 2 years, I worked with PTA and school leaders in every school in DD2. I trained, counseled, and provided information and support to those I worked with and helped them implement successful programs in their schools. I built relationships, fostered communication, and encouraged collaboration. Every school in DD2 has an involved and active PTA, and I am proud of my many hours of volunteer work and leadership role in this arena. Successful PTAs play a great role in making our schools better. They provide parents and teachers opportunities to work together, exchange ideas, and support students. It was an honor for me to serve our students, teachers, families, and community through this role. In addition to my work as a PTA leader, I also serve on the Meals on Wheels of Summerville (MOWS) Board of Directors. MOWS is a local organization that improves the health and quality of life of the people they serve by making sure that our most vulnerable community members are not left hungry or isolated. We serve almost 200 recipient’s daily meals, and we don’t just bring a meal. We also provide a regular and consistent source of interaction. These visits reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation as well as provide peace of mind for loved ones and keep people living independently in their homes longer. We receive no government funding and rely on the community and grants to keep us funded.
When I joined the board, there was a need for someone to help increase funds through grant writing. I had no experience with this task, but enthusiastically took on the challenge. I am proud to say that over the last 2 years, I have secured over $80,000 for this life-changing organization. I am honored to be a part of the amazing group of individuals who work together as a team to keep MOWS thriving for our community.
Q5: The Chamber advocates for continued excellence in preparing our students for the workforce and/or continued education. What steps will you take to bolster Dorchester School District Two to ensure academic success?
A5: (Digby) Through relationships fostered by the Chamber, I have met many local business and industry leaders. One thing we have to continuously address is the workforce needs of local industry. That needs assessment is important. If the educational programming we are providing is not creating quality, capable workers we need to look in to what types of offerings or programs would help to meet those needs. Our district has a responsibility to its students to provide them with the tools they will need to be successful. Not all of them will go to college so we need to continue to grow our trade-based offerings and programs geared toward manufacturing. When you give young people options that allow them to explore new possibilities, they get excited. Excited students help to create a more positive school culture. Schools with better culture make students feel like they belong and encourage them to achieve.
(Guthrie) I am proud of the strides that the Career and Technology Education program in the district has made the last 4 years especially with the opening of the manufacturing education center that prepares students to be ready to work at Boeing or Volvo upon graduation. I look forward to the expansion of all of the career programs so students will have marketable real world skills and be ready for success in any career they choose.
(Staropoli) In my time in Culinary school, we had a very successful internship program where time worked in an establishment was exchanged for college credits. Currently, our local high schools thought the 21st century college and career ready curriculum and pathways provide students with a glimpse into life post-secondary. I would love to extend and work with the High School Principals and leaders to expand these programs and be a leading advocate and conduit to help place students in OJT experiences like I had. I would use my relationships built through the community to help expedite this process.
(Tupper) To ensure academic success for our students, I will encourage partnerships with businesses to provide our students multiple and varied opportunities to explore career paths. I will support hiring and retaining quality teachers, providing challenging course offerings for our students and will strive to see all students reach their potential. As studies show participation by a parent greatly increases a student’s success, I support our district and PTAs in increasing occasions for parent engagement. It will take continued creative thinking to find ways to involve parents, but the effort could make a positive difference for our students. I will advocate to legislators for a change in the state funding formula and support continued spending of our district monies with focus on student achievement.
(Weaver) The goals of education should be PREPARTION and PARTICIPATION. We must prepare our children for the workforce. A disservice is done to our students when we act as if education exists in a vacuum. If there is no correlation to the real world/workforce the things that we think children are learning they are not, in fact, they are only retaining information long enough to regurgitate it for a test. I will strategically turn to the community more consistently for involvement so that students see various career paths. I will expand the current ‘Business Partner” program to garner more support in unique ways from the community. Education should also prepare students to be civic minded. The typical high school graduate thinks that the most important election is that of the president when in actuality, it is the other levels of government that need the most attention because those are the levels that are going to have the greatest effect on them and their day to day lives. Education needs to prepare students to be able to lead full and productive lives. Life skills have fallen by the wayside due to the harsh demands of high stakes
testing. School clock hours are precious. Schools can partner with churches and community centers to be able to provide those life lessons, we can then make sure that our children are well rounded and can think and apply their knowledge to their day-to-day lives. All of this requires PARTICIPATION. Each child needs to be involved and included every day. They need to know that their voices are being heard, and their needs are being met. The only way we can do this is to make sure that everyone is present at the table when the hard discussions are being discussed and the decisions for our children are being made. All children need to be represented and accounted for, this way we can achieve academic success while leaving no child behind. Children are our top priority and we must ensure that all children have access to a high quality education and the ability to return to this community and earn a living at a job with an above poverty level compensation rate. Only then can we truly achieve academic success.
(Wimberly) DD2’s reputation as a great school district is well known and a bragging point for our community. Many people move here for our schools. Historically, we have been a leader in the state as one of the best districts. Two particularly important things come to mind when I consider continued academic success in DD2. The first is increasing family and community involvement and the second is developing a culture of being forward thinkers. Our schools must foster high quality, successful family, and community involvement. If we are genuinely interested in promoting school success, we must look beyond the school door. We must empower our families to be involved in their children’s education. When parents are involved, students get better grades, score higher on standardized tests, have better attendance records, have more positive attitudes toward school and have higher aspirations. It must be a district priority to invite families to be a part of our schools on their terms. Additionally, we must build partnerships with businesses in our community. We need their input as we make decisions on how best to prepare our students for the workforce. Additionally, these partnerships have the potential to benefit our schools and students through programs and financial assistance. Finally, we must communicate and work collaboratively with our community and state leaders. Confronting complex and unanticipated problems calls for flexible thinking, collaboration, and shared decision making with leaders inside and outside of the district. Even with my extensive involvement within our schools, I was unaware of how unprepared the schools were for a crisis. Although the district rolled out a comprehensive technology plan for this year, we were far behind other districts around us and in our state. Moving forward, we must be leading the way with technology and the best opportunities for our students. DD2 has been educating our children well for many years, but to sustain that success, we cannot continue to do things just as they have always been done. We must embrace the idea of positive change if we want to foster academic excellence that is truly able to compete on not just a state level, but also a national level. Education is changing rapidly, and we must be innovative and demonstrate a creative and ingenious culture of thinking that starts with our top leaders. We need to research and study what leading school district throughout our country are doing. We must ask for help, involve experts in our planning, and look beyond our own doors to create long term lofty visions and goals for the future. In order to do this, we need in touch, relevant, enthusiastic, and passionate leaders such as myself advocating for our children.