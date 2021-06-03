You have permission to edit this article.
DCSO warns pubic about scam

The sheriff’s office said their agency was contacted by the victims on June 2.

Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice warning resident about a scam, victims were contacted by a person saying he was from Dominion Energy.

A statement the sheriff’s office said they were contacted by the victims on June 2. The statement said a subject, who had an accent, called the victims from a, 1-800, number introducing himself as Kevin from Dominion Energy.

The victims were advised their utilities would be shut off and they needed to send $2,000 in gift cards to keep their utilities on. Deputies state one of the victims realized it was a scam and shut the process down. The sheriff’s office said a second victim was not as fortunate.

After being told her utilities would be shut off deputies said she went to an ATM and withdrew $2000. She then converted the cash into Bitcoin and sent it to the scammer. Investigators said when the fake number was called back, an automated answer falsely identifies as Dominion Energy.