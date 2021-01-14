DCSO investigating attempted kidnapping

Deputies in Dorchester County are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a child at a home on Bob White Lane in Summerville. The report shows the child as being 11-years-old and he was playing in his yard when the incident occurred.
The incident report from the sheriff’s office states the mother told deputies her child was playing in the backyard around 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, when the attempted abduction happened. Investigators said the child told them it happened when he climbed up a wooden fence to wave at some friends.
The incident report states when the child’s hips were level with the top of the fencing, a man jumped out and pulled him over the fence. The child described the subject as a white male between the ages of 30 and 50 years-old, having no facial hair and wearing a red jacket or hoodie and black pants.
Investigators were told the suspect was hiding between the fence and a boat. The child said he was able to pull away and run to a friend’s house. The incident report states the child said the subject also had a gun but he was unable to describe it to deputies.
Deputies said the child told them he didn’t know who the person was and probably could not identify him again if he saw him. During the investigation, a neighbor close by told deputies a black Ford SUV had been seen driving slowly in the area several times.
Deputies said the neighbor was able to get some of the numbers from the license plate but nothing was found matching the vehicle through dispatch. Deputies said they also searched the surrounding area for anyone matching the description but nothing was found. The investigation in ongoing.