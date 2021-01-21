DCSO: Arrest after Waffle House stabbing

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is still ongoing following a stabbing at a Knightsville Waffle House.
In an emailed statement deputies said it happened just after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Sheriff deputies and Dorchester County EMS, with assistance from Summerville Police and Fire, responded to 904 Orangeburg Road answering a call regarding a female being stabbed.
Deputies said when they arrived on scene they located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Deputies also located the suspect nearby still holding knives in both hands.
The statement said the suspect was given multiple commands to drop the knives. He eventually surrendered and he was immediately taken into custody.
Deputies said the victim, a 34 year-of-age female, was transported by EMS to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. The suspect, 20-year-old, Marcus Tyrone Myles, 20, of Summerville, was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center. Law enforcement said he will be charged with attempted murder.