Daytime Lane Closures Scheduled April 11 & April 13 at Old Mt. Holly Road, Hwy. 52

Daytime lane closures are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 11 and Monday, April 13 along Old Mt. Holly Road and Highway 52. The work is expected to occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Both the eastbound side of Old Mt. Holly Road and the southbound outside lane of Highway 52 will be closed during that timeframe.
Crews will be milling and paving Old Mt. Holly Road. During the Highway 52 lane closure, signals at the intersection will be put into flash mode.
A detour and appropriate signage will be in place for motorists to follow. See map attached. Eastbound traffic on Old Mt. Holly Road will be detoured to Highway 52 via Old Moncks Corner Road to U.S. 176. The westbound lane on Old Mt. Holly Road will remain open to traffic traveling from Highway 52.
With support from the City of Goose Creek, Berkeley County is managing the work through the contracting company Infrastructure, Consulting and Engineering, LLC. Construction started earlier this month and is expected to be completed by May 6. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
The purpose of the turn-lane project is to enhance traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Old Mt. Holly Road and Highway 52. The 450-linear-foot dedicated right turn-lane will provide much-needed traffic relief in that area. The project is part of the larger Henry Brown Boulevard Phase II project, from Liberty Hall Road to Highway 52, which is being funded by the County’s One-Cent Sales Tax Program.