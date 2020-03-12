Dancing with the Ark Stars, Flowertown Festival still on schedule, for now

Several of Summerville’s most popular events are still moving forward as scheduled despite growing concern about the spread of COVID-19.
Officials from The Ark of SC posted to social media on Thursday that the nonprofit is proceeding with its upcoming annual fundraiser, Dancing With The ARK’s Stars, as scheduled.
“We are closely monitoring the public health concerns with COVID-19 under the advice of local health officials,” the post read. “Sanitary precautions will be provided at the event on Saturday, March 14th. We will make adjustments as necessary.”
An even bigger question looms for Summerville’s pride and joy springtime event, the Flowertown Festival, which draws more than 200,000 people. The annual festival is scheduled for April 3-5.
“At this time, the Summerville Family YMCA is proceeding with all events as scheduled,” said Erin Roach, marketing and communications director for the Summerville Family YMCA. “We are closely monitoring the public health concerns with COVID-19 under the advice of local health officials. We will make adjustments as necessary.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has tested a total of 51 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the eight presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases.
Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said Wednesday that people should continue with their regular routines but the state agency is expecting community spread of the virus to grow.
“We understand residents will have concerns about this indication of community spread, however, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness, particularly those who are older or those who have underlying health conditions because they may have more severe illness if infected,” Bell said.