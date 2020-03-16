Dancing with The ARK’s Stars celebrates a decade of dancing for a cause

In a unanimous vote, celebrity dancer Ginger Arntz and her professional dance partner, James Jiang, took home the Judges’ Choice Award during the 10th Annual Dancing with The ARK’s Stars on Saturday evening. Arntz is six months pregnant and she wowed the crowd with her moves during the annual fundraising event held at Pinewood Preparatory School.
Arntz and Jiang performed a high-energy Cha Cha to the song, "Baby Shark,” with Jiang dressed in a full-sized Baby Shark costume. He didn’t miss a beat despite the costume blocking off visibility at times. The crowd went wild when the pair danced for the first time and again when they performed in a dance off round.
Arntz is a Nurse Practitioner at Elite Patient Care. She said she was dancing for her patients.
“It is so important as a private citizen to really make a difference by promoting growth and support of these programs for families in our community,” she said.
Arntz was one of eight local celebrity dancers to participate in the 10th annual fundraiser. They were each paired with a ballroom dancing professional from Ballroom Dance Charleston to perform their choreographed routines. In total the group raised more than $102,000.
Celebrity Dancer Cecil Buddin and his professional dance partner, Georgia Grace Shubbe, won the People’s Choice Award after they took in the most votes and raised $11,028.
Not far behind Buddin, other celebrity dancers also raised $10,000 or more including Jillian Weatherford and Hannah Mouldenhauer.
“It was phenomenal this year, everybody hit their goal and went above and beyond,” said Megan Severn, development director for the ARK of SC.
Many of the celebrity dancers were participating in honor of a loved one who suffered with Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia. The ARK has been offering respite care and family support programs for 24 years. It serves five counties. The nonprofit’s goal is to preserve dignity, respect individuals, and help people with memory issues continue to be part of the community.
Celebrity dancer Marshall Connor and professional dancer Melody Chabala performed a Tango. Connor said he agreed to be a “star,” for his grandmother and wife’s grandmother.
“I have seen firsthand how the disease takes an emotional toll on the care-receivers and caregivers,” Connor said. “The ARK are crucial lifelines in those moments.”
Celebrity Dancer Russ Cornette, director of Public Works for the Town of Summerville, said participating in the fundraising event was definitely an experience that was “out of my comfort zone.” He performed a graceful Waltz with professional dancer Debbie Housand.
Celebrity Dancer Dr. Kristi Dillard and her professional dance partner, LaQuinn Mims, performed the Bachata. Dillard said she was inspired to participate because of last year’s performance by celebrity dancer Bill Marshall. Dillard also said her husband’s grandmother suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease for many years.
Hannah Moldenhauer traded in her running shoes for heels and danced the Rumba with professional dancer David Roland. Moldenhauer, a public information officer for Berkeley County, has run six marathons, including the Boston Marathon. She said she agreed to be a “star,” to honor her grandfather who suffered from dementia and passed away this year. She was also honoring her “Nanny,” who passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Celebrity dancer John Scott, a pastoral assistant at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, said he was always aware of the work and achievements of the ARK of SC. However, recently his younger sibling was diagnosed with early onset dementia. He danced the Swing with professional dance partner Sarah Sharpe.
Jillian Weatherford and her professional dance partner, Josh Ortiz, delighted the audience with their performance of the Foxtrot. Wearing a red and black polka dot dress, Weatherford smoothly maneuvered across the dance floor and was lifted and twirled by Ortiz. The pair earned high scores from the judges and competed in the dance off at the end of the night. Weatherford said she was dancing in honor of her grandmother.
“She was my person and she knew me through and through,” Weatherford said. “She cared for everyone around her, even when she needed care, herself. The ARK is such a wonderful service for caregivers. Caregivers have to have support, too.”
In 2019 alone, the ARK served 80 families and provided 9,938 respite care hours.
According to data provided by The ARK, Alzheimer’s annually affects nearly 92,000 statewide, including 13,000 locally. By 2025, it is predicted that dementia cases will exceed 125,000 in South Carolina.
The ARK has begun its major gifts initiative to raise $600,000 to pay off the mortgage on the house located at 502 West 5th North Street in Summerville. To learn more, https://www.thearkofsc.org/.