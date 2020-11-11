Cypress Gardens reception hall back open for business

There was a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 26, at Cypress Gardens as officials celebrated the reopening of the park’s reception hall called Dean Hall.
Like many facilities in the park, Dean Hall was severely damaged by the historic floods in 2015.
While a renovated Cypress Gardens reopened in April 2019, the popular reception hall remained closed, still in need of an extensive overhaul project.
The Dean Hall renovation project was funded by a partnership between Berkeley County and the SC Department of Parks Recreation and Tourism (PRT).
PRT’s Undiscovered SC grant program assists communities with the development of publicly-owned tourism products and attractions that will encourage visitation to South Carolina.
Local leaders, County staff, hotel representatives and other community members came together to cut the ribbon and celebrate the reopening of the park’s 7,000-square-foot building, which can hold up to 250 people for wedding receptions and other large-scale events.