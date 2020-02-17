CSX Issues Emergency Railroad Crossing Closure on Bushy Park Road

CSX has issued an emergency railroad crossing closure on Bushy Park Road, near Cypress Gardens Road. The crossing will temporarily close for emergency repair work starting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19 and is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Feb. 20.
Crews will be repairing a defect on the crossing. During the closure, traffic will be rerouted and detour signs will be in place. Motorists can use Red Bank Road as a possible detour.
All work is weather dependent and subject to change due to weather issues and/or other unforeseen conditions.