Crime victims get increased access to services

It was announced in an email on Feb. 2, that crime victims in South Carolina can now get increased access to services and information through an enhanced version of the S.C. Victim Information and Notification Everyday system, commonly known as SC-VINE.
The announcement said the new version of SC-VINE, which launched recently, offers users innovative functionality, an improved user experience and expanded access to victim services. A key feature is a directory of providers, which allows users to ask for assistance and connect directly with both local and national victim service providers.
“Victims of crime and their families have a constitutional right to be kept informed about their cases and the status of their offenders. This updated system will make that process even better,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “It continues the longstanding cooperation between the South Carolina Department of Corrections and the Attorney General’s office in serving and protecting victims.”
The statement said the Department of Corrections has offered this type of service since 2008, playing a key role in keeping victims safe through the power of information. The service is comprised of a statewide network of county detention centers, state prisons, probation and parole, providing crime victims and concerned citizens free access to timely and reliable offender custody information.
“It is important that we ensure victims have access to the services they need and deserve,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “I’m grateful that we can expand and improve the VINE system.”
During 2020, 81,640 South Carolinians registered to receive notifications; 89,436 notifications were provided to registered users through outbound calls, emails, text messages and TTY, a device used to communicate with hearing or speech impaired individuals; 2,264,651 offender searches were conducted using the website and mobile applications.
The enhanced service is a partnership between SCDC and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office of Crime Victim Assistance Grants.