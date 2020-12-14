COVID-19 puts a damper on 101st birthday party

from A1
Mary Nexsen will celebrate another milestone birthday today.
Last year she added a third digit to her age; today, Dec. 16, she’ll officially turn 101. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Nexsen won’t be celebrating like she usually does — with a large affair alongside family and friends at her Georgetown property dubbed “The Farm.”
Nexsen anticipated the festive gathering each year since her 80th birthday; and she never failed to grab guests’ attention with one of her memorable handmade sweatshirts.
“For her first birthday party, she came out dressed in a sweatshirt that said, ‘I make old age look good,’ and she really does,” said Nexsen’s daughter Barbara Lansche. “Several years later, she wore a sweatshirt that said, ‘To remain young while growing old is the highest blessing.’”
However, this year the pandemic has changed birthday plans for everyone — especially those in long-term care facilities.
“Celebrating holidays and birthday are no longer the same,” said Paige Zofcak, Director of Sales and Marketing for Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, the umbrella organization for The Village at Summerville, where Nexsen lives.
Lansche agreed.
“They are under such lockdown conditions,” she said.
According to Lansche, Nexsen is part of a “close-knit family” and boasts numerous friends. At her previous residence, an assisted living facility in Georgetown, Nexsen was often the resident with the most monthly visitors. Even though she’s only been at The Village since July, she’s no stranger to fellow residents and staff.
“They tell me…she entertains everybody and gets more attention than anybody,” Lansche said.
Now, the pandemic has limited Nexsen’s interactions and left her with Facetime phone communication and outdoor porch visits as her only ways of interacting with the outside world.
Lansche revealed that the reason for Nexsen’s move from Georgetown to Summerville was because of her inability to walk and her mother’s need for placement in a long-term care facility, rather than an assisted living facility. Primarily confined to a wheelchair, Nexsen suffers from severe arthritis stemming from a years-old hip replacement.
“She can’t really stand up anymore,” Lansche said.
However, Nexsen routinely receives physical therapy and is confident she’ll regain some of her former strength, according to family.
“She hasn’t given up,” Lansche said. “She’s always been really healthy and not being able to move on her own has really clamped her style; she’s a very spunky little woman.”
The Village staff gave echoed Lansche’s sentiments, pointing out Nexsen’s “strong-willed and sassy” spirit—along with her lack of shyness about her seasoned age.
“She is very confident and she likes to feel in charge,” Zofcak said. “(Nexsen) doesn’t hesitate to let people know she is 100 years old, but also doesn’t let it slow her down either. She is very particular about the way she likes things done.”
Born in small-town Salters, South Carolina, Nexsen was raised in nearby Kingstree. There, she served for years on the beautification committee, worked for a local architect, the Department of Social Services and even dabbled in helping people decorate and renovate their homes, Lansche said.
For more than 50 years, Nexsen was married to her best friend Crane Nexsen—the pair often referred to as “Woody and Crane,” family said. Nexsen received the unique nickname as a teen, a variation of her middle name, “Woods.” The couple had four children.
Over the years, Nexsen’s favorite hobbies have centered on gardening and spending time outdoors—particularly now on her porch. According to staff, in addition to reading Nexsen her daily devotional, one of their fondest memories of Nexsen is her birdwatching—and how well she knows her winged friends.
“There was one day she was sitting on the back porch (and) a nurse went outside to check on her,” Zofcak said. “Ms. Mary told the nurse that she should stay outside with her for a few minutes. She was waiting for the birds to come to the bird feeders. The nurse asked how she knew they were going to come. (Nexsen) said that they come every day at 4 p.m. Sure enough, at 4 p.m., the birds arrived to the feeders.”
Though COVID-19 continues, disproportionately threatening the older population, its restrictions won’t completely restrict a Nexsen celebration this year. Lansche and Village staff said there’s still something brewing behind the scenes for the beloved matriarch, ensuring Nexsen won’t have her special day pass by without a snippet of the pomp and circumstance she’s used to.
“We miss seeing our residents with their families and feel that anything that we can do to make a birthday feel special is warranted,” Zofcak said.