Courtyard by Marriott willing to house first responders

Courtyard by Marriott Charleston Summerville is offering lodging services to first responders that need to self-quarantine or would rather keep distance from vulnerable family members at home.
Katy Walsh, director of sales for Courtyard Marriott, said the hotel company has made similar offers to residents in communities that have been hard hit by COVID-19.
“There are first responders that cannot go to their homes because of a new baby or they live with elderly family members,” Walsh said. “We’re just trying to do what we can to help and keep jobs for our employees.”
The franchise has 180 hotels nationwide.
“As a company we have been trying to come together and help our communities,” Walsh said.
Anyone needing these services may contact Walsh at 854-888-0020 or summervilledos@ih-corp.com.
(This is a developing story)