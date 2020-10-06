Court rules that witness signature required for mail-in absentee ballots

South Carolinians voting absentee by mail must now have their signatures on ballot return envelopes witnessed according to a United States Supreme Court late Tuesday.
Under the court’s order, ballots already received by county officials and those received through Oct. 7 will be counted regardless of whether the return envelope bears a witness signature.
To ensure your absentee by mail ballot counts, voters must do the following:
• Sign the voter’s oath on the ballot return envelope.
• Have a witness sign and provide address. Any other person can be a witness.
• Return your ballot before 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots can be returned in person or by mail. You should mail your ballot as soon as possible and at least a week before election day to allow time for delivery before the deadline.