Coroner identifies three victims in fatal crash in Berkeley County

The collision happened on Nexton Parkway at Brighton Park Blvd. on the afternoon of Oct. 11. The coroner’s office and the Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash that killed three people.
In an emailed statement sent of Oct. 13, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified the victims as 49-year-old Chad Freeman, 48-year-old Andrea Freeman and 74-year-old Meredith Freeman. All three are from Summerville.
In the Highway Patrol’s weekly fatality report, the information relating to the crash showed all three were wearing seatbelts.