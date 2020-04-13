Community Resource Center gives food to community

The Summerville Community Resource Center gave away food to those in need in the community on April 13th.
“We know during this pandemic we large number of people who need foods so we have increased the amount of food we are giving," Louis Smith said.
Smith estimated that the Community Resource was going to be feeding around 3,500 residents.
Smith said that the community's needs during the pandemic have increased the demand from the community for assistance from the center. He explained that while the center has increased the amount of they are giving they are in need of the community's help to remain stocked with supplies. He explained that it will be a hard road ahead, but they have great partners in the community.
“It upsets me, but I have tremendous back-up," Smith said. “This is a community effort.”
Volunteer Myesha Brown said that assisting with the center's food give away has helped her to see the impact that the pandemic is having on a local level.
“There are a lot of people that have lost their jobs through the reduction of the workforce a lot of people who are just in a very tight situation,” Brown said. “I know there are millions of people who are finding themselves in difficult set of circumstances, but not until you come out here and you see the people who are showing up do you see the impact that you are making in someone’s life.”
Smith said that while the virus is having a lot of impact on the people in Summerville and the nation as a whole, the community has shown that they will come together time and time again to help others in times like these.
“This virus this epidemic, this pandemic has caused us to come together as a community as we know Americans have always done. I am so proud to be an American and part of this community,” Smith said.
Brown also reiterated that it is important to know that there are people in the community who are willing to help and no one should be ashamed of asking for assistance.
“If you need help there is a resource center to help you out, and if you need help do not be ashamed to reach out,” Brown said.