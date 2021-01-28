Community members speak out about wanting single-member district model for DD2

The push for organizing single-member districts in Dorchester School District 2 is no new devotion for community activist Louis Smith.
Over the past several years, Smith has advocated tirelessly for the school board to reorganize into several districts that are represented by specific school board members. Currently, all board members serve the district at large.
Smith said dividing into single-member districts would promote a more accurate representation on the board.
Smith spoke at a press conference which took place at the Summerville Community Resource Center on Jan. 28. Alongside him included CJ Westfall with the South Carolina Libertarian party and community member Vohn Busby.
For years, the district has been elected at large, which implies that all of the board members represent the entire district. A single district model would enforce all school board members to reside in the district which they represent. Westfall and Busby are similarly passionate about transitioning the district toward a single member district.
“It decentralizes the power of the few and returns it to the many in the community and I think the kids deserve that representation by everybody. I think it makes for a better community,” Busby said.
As the father of two children who will grow up attending schools in DD2, Westfall spoke on the benefits of keeping the board more community oriented through a single-member district. Westfall said that a single-member district would lead to more accountability and allow grass root candidates to have more of a voice.
“This issue has been misdiagnosed as a partisan issue when really it's a common sense issue,” Westfall said.
Marvin Pendarvis, South Carolina State Representative, is a key figure in the process of bringing this issue to the legislature.
“We are introducing a bill for a single-member district in Dorchester District 2, it has been drafted,” Pendarvis said.
Smith noted at the press conference that it has been approximately a decade since there has been a minority to serve on the school board. In their efforts to work together as a community to bring a more accurate representation of the 26,000 students residing in DD2 to the school board, Smith said he considers this a moment for change.
“We cannot afford another generation without having diversity on that school board. We need diversity,” Smith said.
Smith ran a failed campaign for the DD2 Board of Education in the most recent election.
In other nearby districts such as Charleston County, Orangeburg and Berkeley County, single-member districts are in place. Smith said he is hopeful that supporting this bill will be an endeavor that brings the community together for a greater change.
“The next phase is contacting your legislators, if this is something that you agree with, you are the person we need right now. Don’t be afraid, your voice matters,” Westfall said.