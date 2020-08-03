Citizen’s Advisory Council coming to Dorchester County

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced a plan to form a Citizen’s Advisory Council that will reflect the demographics of the county.
The announcement was an emailed statement. The statement said that Sheriff L.C Knight, is announcing the formation of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Advisory Council. The advisory council’s primary goal will be to provide a forum to identify challenges, needs, and concerns in the community.
The Sheriff’s Office said the council will foster a partnership with the public and the agency to prevent problems, find mutually agreeable solutions and create a safer environment in Dorchester County.
Sheriff Knight said the creation of the council is an effort to ensure transparency and accountability for the Sheriff’s Office to all residents. All Dorchester County residents are encouraged to apply.
Interested applicants must be at least 21-years-old, reside in Dorchester County and successfully complete a comprehensive background check to include criminal history.
To apply for an advisory council position, you may request an application from Lt. Rick Carson at 843-832-0340 or by email at rcarson@dorchestercountysc.gov.