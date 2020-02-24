Check out the Winter Farmer’s Market for fresh, local food and more

Looking for locally grown produce, grass fed and free-range meats, and herbal teas to remedy those winter blues? The Summerville Winter Farmer’s Market is hosting local vendors on Saturdays at Coastal Coffee Roasters.
The Winter Farmer’s Market is open 9 a.m. to 1p.m. in the Coastal Coffee warehouse. It will remain open until the regular Farmer’s Market opens this spring.
One new vendor this season is the Old Barrel Tea Company. In partnership with Summerville DREAM, the business brings speciality blends of loose leaf teas, tea infusers, essential oils and locally branded mugs to the weekly market.
“Loose leaf tea has a lot more health benefits than bagged tea,” said Old Barrel Tea Company vendor Jennifer Miranda. “We’re offering special flavors including Lavender Sage Lemonade and Summerville Sweet Tea.”
Other vendors such as The Flower Peddler and Sunny Cedars Farms, have participated in the Summerville Farmer’s Markets for five or ten years. The Flower Peddler brings beautiful flower arrangements, bouquets, and gifts while Russell Singleton provides local pastured pork with no antibiotics, nitrates or MSG.
“Summerville is our best market, it’s our bread and butter,” Singleton said.
The Sumter-based farmer sells products in his hometown and Columbia, in addition to Summerville. He said the most gratifying part of bringing his goods to Summerville has been to develop relationships with customers.
“I’ve seen kids come up here in strollers and now they’re 9 years old,” Singleton said. “I get to see who uses my product- that’s the thing I love about this because if I sold this retail, I would never get the feedback that I get.”
Singleton’s business developed out of his family’s own love for eating meals made with fresh produce and heritage breed meats raised the slow, old fashioned way-without the use of therapeutic antibiotics or hormones.
“Once you start reading labels and learn about our American food system- it’s very efficient and a lot is produced cheaply….but read the ingredients,” Singleton said. “There’s stuff in there that you should not be eating.”
Singleton warns of the harm that can come from eating a diet filled with foods containing too many chemicals meant to preserve for a longer shelf life. He said there is currently an awakening happening in American society as more people realize that “we are what we eat.”
Another vendor, Three Oaks Farm, shares similar views on the importance of eating fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Pete Roman Jr. brings pasture-raised poultry products, grass fed beef, and micro greens from his small family farm in St. George. He also partners with Horse Creek Farm to offer raw honey and with Westbury Farms Strawberries in Harleyville to provide fresh strawberries. He emphasized the value in buying food from local farmers.
“It’s easy to get fresh things online and in all different manners but unless you talk to the farmer and know where things are coming from- you’re not always getting what you think you’re getting,” Roman said.
To learn more about all of the vendors, follow the schedule and more, go to the Summerville Winter Farmer’s Market facebook page.