Chamber to announce position on Boutique Hotel Project in Downtown Summerville

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday will present data from public listening sessions and online survey responses about a boutique hotel project in downtown Summerville. Also on Thursday - at the July Town Council meeting - chamber members will announce their position on the proposed project.

The report about the public opinion of the project is the result of two public listening sessions that took place in early March at the Public Works Art Center. Both sessions were hosted by the chamber and moderated by consultant David McNair, founder of the McNair Group.

At the conclusion of those sessions in March, Rita Berry, President/CEO of the Chamber, said it appeared most of the people in attendance were in favor of a boutique hotel in the downtown area but only if it was a reflection of Summerville.

Much of the dialogue that occurred at the listening sessions centered on the hotel’s location and its size. Residents and business owners present at the sessions inquired about the look and feel of a proposed hotel and emphasized that it would need to fit in with the vibe of Summerville’s historic district. Although, the location was yet to be determined in March, and several areas outside of the historic district were under consideration.

Berry, along with Carrie Bovender, a board member for the chamber, will present the report to Summerville Town Council during the 6 p.m. meeting Thursday in Town Council Chambers.

Due to COVID-19, seating is limited in the Council Chambers and those wishing to attend a meeting are required to wear a mask. Anyone who attempts to enter the facility will be required to have their temperature taken by a first responder from Summerville Fire & Rescue. Entrance will not be granted to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or over. The meeting will be live streamed on the Town website.