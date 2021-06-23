Carolina Day to be celebrated with free admission to Fort Moultrie

Fort Sumter & Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will mark the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island with special programs on June 26-27 at Fort Moultrie.
The fort will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and park entrance fees will be suspended for both days.
Visitors of all ages will be able to explore the American Revolution through the life of a soldier. Musket drills and firing demonstrations will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, and noon Sunday.
Artillery demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Carolina Day, observed annually in South Carolina, commemorates the successful defeat of British naval and land forces by North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia patriots on June 28, 1776. This was one of the first victories by the American colonies in their fight for independence and prevented the British from gaining a foothold into South Carolina for another four years.
Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island. The site is administered by the National Park Service.