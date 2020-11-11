Career & Technology Center students intern at Trident Hospital

Students from the DCCTC Health Science Patient Care Technician (PCT) program are completing their internship at Trident Hospital.
These students are in their second semester of coursework and will spend 27 hours working at the hospital prior to taking the certification exam.
Patient Care Technicians are in high demand and they perform basic patient care duties such as bathing, feeding, taking vital signs, and drawing blood.
The Dorchester County Career & Technology Center is the public career center for Dorchester County.
Open to all county high school students, DCCTC offers 18 programs designed to enable students to enter the workforce or pursue a college degree with the distinct advantage of hands-on training and certification.