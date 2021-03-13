Career School Builds Blessing Box for Flowertown Elementary School

Students from the Building Trades class at the Dorchester County Career & Technology Center designed and built a “blessing box” for Flowertown Elementary School in Summerville. The box is large enough to serve as a mini food pantry and book donation bin. Benjamin Crawford is the Building Trades teacher at DCCTC and says, “Since the box was going to an elementary school, we wanted to make sure the people who were blessed could get educational items as well.”
Ms. Carey Ball Hodges, principal at Flowertown Elementary says, “Flowertown is grateful for our partnership with DCCTC. I observed teamwork, respect, collaboration and acts of service from the class. How awesome for our young students to see older leaders in action!”