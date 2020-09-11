Canned food drive set for Saturday in Summerville

The Community Resource Center has scheduled a food drive for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Rawlins Edwards Community Center, 301 N Hickory St, Summerville.
Louis Smith, the director of the Community Resource Center, said the need is great right now due primarily to residents affected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's said what's going on," Smith said. "There is just an incredible need right now."
Smith said in past food drive events, the center has had more than 500 cars stop by to pick up donated food.
The collection drive is focused on non-perishable canned food items, but volunteers are also accepting personal hygiene and baby care items such as diapers, wipes, etc.
For more information, go online to https://bit.ly/2RhgFAb.