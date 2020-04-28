Candidates, poll workers prepare for primaries

The June Primaries and Runoffs are weeks away in South Carolina with multiple congressional and state house races taking place as well as Dorchester County Sheriff, County Council and Berkeley County Council.
While recent elections were postponed in other areas due to the threat of COVID-19, the primary election is still on schedule for June 9 with the runoffs scheduled for June 23.
On election day, voters will choose between competing candidates of the same party prior to the general election in November when successful candidates will face off against challengers from the opposing political party or from an independent party.
The global pandemic will change the way Lowcountry residents fulfill their civic duty to vote.
It is likely that this primary election will look different than any other as voters and poll workers take extra precautions to keep safe. Some polling places will not be available and some poll managers have declined to serve for health reasons.
Election officials are asking voters to check their polling place before voting.
The State Election Commission, along with individual county election officials are taking steps to make polling places as safe as possible for voters and poll managers.These are some of the measures they are taking:
Managers will receive special training on sanitizing surfaces and applying social distancing concepts.
Managers will be equipped with masks, face shields and gloves.
Managers will be provided with sanitizing wipes and will regularly clean common surfaces throughout the day.
Check-in stations and voting equipment will be spaced to keep voters and managers at least six feet apart.
Hand sanitizer will be provided for voters and managers.
Voters will be provided with a cotton swab for making selections on the touchscreen.
Voters are asked to wear their own mask if they have one and to bring their own pen for signing the poll list.
Some community groups say these measures are not enough.
They are calling on state leaders to provide expanded opportunities for absentee voting, increase the time allowed for counting mailed-in ballots, and allow additional days for certifying election results.
Any person wishing to vote in the primaries and runoffs must register no later than May 8.
Voter registration by mail forms will be accepted if postmarked by May 11.
Some people qualify to vote by absentee ballot, including those over the age of 65, serving in the military, or people who are disabled. To see a full list of who qualifies, visit scvotes.org/absentee-voting.
Depending on their district, voters will find the following candidates on their ballots.
U.S. House of Rep., District 01
Four Republicans are vying for the Republican nomination for the 1st District Congressional seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham who faces no challengers from his own party as he seeks reelection.
State Rep. Nancy Mace, a Daniel Island Republican who was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel Corps of Cadets, has recently received the endorsements of House Republicans including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Mace said she is the candidate who can bring together people from every end of her party. Outside of serving in the state house, Mace is a mother of two and a real estate agent.
Kathy Landing, another GOP candidate in the Republican primary, was recently endorsed by a former Republican U.S. senator from South Carolina. Landing has revealed in ads run on Fox News that she overcame the tragic loss of her parents when she was only 13 and went on to attend Duke University at the age of 16 and obtain a successful career in financial planning. She is currently serving on the Mount Pleasant Town Council.
The two other Republican challengers are Chris Cox and Brad Mole.
Cox, co-founder of Bikers for Trump, lives in Mount Pleasant. He has said winning back the seat from a democrat is part of his mission to support Trump.
Mole is the chairman of the Lowcountry Affordable Housing Coalition. He told the Post & Courier that he wants to follow in the footsteps of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-.S.C.
U.S. Senate
Three Republicans are challenging U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in the June 9 primary election- Duke Buckner, Joe Reynolds, and Michael LaPierre.
The successful candidate will advance to the general election to face Democrat Jaime Harrison in November.
Buckner, a native of Walterboro, taught in public schools before starting a weekly newspaper and eventually opening his own law practice.
Reynolds is a chief engineer in the U.S. Merchant Marine and North Charleston resident.
LaPierre lives in Pickens on a 68 acre equestrian farm.
He was educated at Brown University and Clemson University.
He has worked as a professional baseball player, corporate executive and author.
Sheriff Dorchester County
LC Knight is challenged by fellow Republican Mike Turner for the role as Dorchester County’s top law enforcement leader.
Knight, a Summerville native, has worked his entire career in law enforcement. He served nearly three decades with SLED, retiring with the rank of captain in 2004.
He served from 2004 to 2006 as Dorchester County magistrate. Knight was first elected to the county sheriff seat in 2008 and won re-election in 2016.
Turner is again trying to best Knight for the job of sheriff. He ran unsuccessfully against Knight in 2012.
Turner also boasts a full background in law enforcement. He joined the Summerville Police Department in 1990 as a patrolman and rose to assistant police chief.
He then became the operations major for the sheriff’s office and stayed there for 10 years. He left in 2008 and became the security coordinator for Dorchester School District 2.
In 2018, Mike returned to his alma mater, The Citadel, to work as Chief of Public Safety.
Dorchester County Council District, 04
Larry Hargett, a Republican seeking his sixth consecutive term on the Dorchester County Council, is being challenged by Todd Friddle, a retired manager from Lowe’s.
Todd Friddle serves on the Dorchester Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors and the Coosaw Creek Wetlands and Drainage board.
He said he wants to see the county diversify its economy by attracting more industry and commercial development.
Friddle said his background in managing business will bring perspective to the county.
In addition, Friddle wants to serve on the council so that he can help carry out the county’s vision for parks and libraries.
Hargett, a Western Carolina graduate from Rutherfordton, North Carolina, was elected to council in 2003 after retiring from the computer industry.
Berkeley County Council
Republicans Charles Schuster and Dan Owens are again battling for Seat 1 on the Berkeley County Council. The two faced off in a special election held last year after to fill the seat vacated by Kevin Cox who died in September.
In the special election, Owens defeated Schuster by 221 votes to 142 votes.