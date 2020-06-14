Cancer survivor offers tips for success

It was an emotional moment for Sandra Lester as she stood in the Trident Cancer Center lobby earlier this month.
Joined by her radiation oncologist Dr. Margaret MacDowell and others she prepared to ring the bell; a celebration that marks the completion of patients’ treatment for cancer.
“Dr. MacDowell is the greatest,” Lester said. “She’s down to earth and she answered all of my questions.”
In October 2019 Sandra became one of the more than 1.8 million Americans diagnosed with cancer that year. June 7 is national cancer survivors day.
“I had chemotherapy from October 2019 to January 2020,” she explained. “In February of this year I had surgery and started radiation in May. Today, I’m done with the treatments. The only thing left is follow up appointments. I’m very happy.”
Lester said she had no family history of cancer when she was diagnosed.
When asked what helped her through the process from diagnosis to completing her cancer treatments she said, “I just took it step by step.”
Dr. MacDowell said the phrase “cancer survivor” is appropriate.
“Treating cancer requires a commitment from our patients that is largely unique in healthcare,” MacDowell said. “It’s rare that a cancer patient has only one type of treatment such as surgery or radiation therapy. Frequently, patients endure a combination of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy like Sandra did. Their body and their will are challenged every day. To survive cancer is truly a story of survival and we love to celebrate those stories with our patients.”
The American Cancer Society suggests these tips to help cancer survivors stay healthy:
• Eat healthy
• Be as active as possible
• Take care of your emotional health
Considering her path to cancer survivorship Lester said, “during treatment I focused on what I had to do at a specific time and then planned for the next step; but, it was a long journey.”