Buy gift cards to support local businesses during coronavirus pandemic

As more people follow the advice of global health leaders and practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, small businesses are going to suffer.
“This is probably one of the most critical times particularly to support our small business community,” said Michael Lisle, economic development coordinator for the Town of Summerville. “Small businesses tend to be the first to lose out when something like this happens. People either start shopping online or they go to the big box stores because they’re buying in bulk.”
Lisle said there are still ways that consumers can shop small amid this outbreak.
“Gift cards to some of our small, locally-owned restaurants are a fantastic way to support local businesses and help people because they’re not having to worry about meal prep or grocery shopping,” Lisle said.
Buying gift cards from local businesses gives them the immediate revenue and allows consumers to cash in on the treat when the threat of the virus has calmed.
“The most important thing is that you can’t forget about (local businesses),” Lisle said. “This is more than ever, the time that they need our support.”
Several local businesses have taken measures to ensure their environments are safe. At People, Places & Quilts, hand sanitizer is available for customers to use upon entering or exiting. The quilt shop posted to social media that they are open for business and if employees feel sick, they will stay home.
“We are a community and we will be in community but with concern for others,” the post read.
“We will not isolate in fear nor cause fear with unnecessary cancellations.”
(this is a developing story)