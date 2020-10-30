Building dedication and award presented at Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center

On Oct. 6, a building dedication was held and the annual Bert Cicenia Award was given. Each year the award is given during the Scrumptious Summerville Kitchen Tour Gala. Due the pandemic, the center was unable to hold the event so a private event was held in order to recognize this year’s recipient.
In 1997, Dr. Ebert F. Cicenia came together with a group of local residents after realizing the need for critical services for abused children during times of family crisis. Dr. Cicenia and others worked tirelessly to ensure that this would become a reality as they embraced the need for a children’s advocacy center in Dorchester County. Through his personal commitment, dedication, and his service through the Summerville Rotary Club, Dr. Cicenia dedicated his life to serving others and in turn set an example for all of us. In appreciation of his tireless efforts, Children In Crisis in Dorchester County, Inc., established the Bert Cicenia Award. This award is presented annually to a person who has helped to improve the lives of abused and neglected children in the Low Country.
This year the Bert Cicenia Award is presented to Jack Tupper. In this challenging year of 2020, Jack desired to give back to those less fortunate and therefore contributed support to the center at an absolute time of need. Jack’s extremely generous donation helped the center continue to provide valuable services to children in crisis during a year of many challenges.
That evening, the center unveiled a dedication plaque in memory of George and Gladys Tupper. Through the years, the quantity of intakes has led to a need for a larger space for the intake department. Through the donation made by Jack Tupper in honor of his grandparents, the center was able to increase and enhance the intake department. These changes have increased the centers ability to serve the families and children that need them.
Jack’s generous support follows his family’s legacy of giving back to their community in many different ways, to include serving and supporting our children’s center since the center opened their doors in 2003.
Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center’s Executive Director, Dr. Kay Phillips, says; “We are forever grateful to Jack Tupper for his generous contribution and for the continuation of support from the Tupper family.”