Brighton Park Emergency open for business

Another milestone for Trident Health in the Berkeley-Dorchester area. A new freestanding emergency room officially opened on Monday Aug. 24, following a ribbon cutting on Aug. 21.
About 130 community business leaders and elected officials showed up for the ribbon cutting to ceremoniously welcome the new facility named Brighton Park Emergency.
Brighton Park Emergency will offer emergency care close to home for families living in communities across Summerville and Berkeley County. Brighton Park Emergency is a $9.4 million, 11-bed, 10,800 square foot facility located near the entrance to Nexton off of I-26.
The facility is part of a larger $100 million investment Trident Health is making to grow medical services to serve the community. Brighton Park is located at 1626 N. Main Street in Summerville.
“The location of our new freestanding emergency room means families in the growing communities of Nexton, Carnes Crossroads, Cane Bay, Del Webb and others will have quick access to a medical team experienced in caring for patients with life-threatening conditions such as heart attack and stroke to abdominal pain and sprained ankles,” said Trident Health President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Gallati.
Brighton Park Emergency is a full-service ER complete with 11 patient rooms, imaging and lab services, as well as telemedicine services for stroke and behavioral health and will be open 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. The facility will also offer radiology services and will be staffed by a team of board-certified emergency physicians, as well as specially trained nurses and staff, equipped to treat both adults and children.
The new ER is another feather in the cap for Trident Health. Locally Trident Health includes two acute care hospitals - Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center as well as two freestanding ERs at Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency. Trident Health also has two urgent care centers, CareNow Urgent Care N. Charleston and CareNow Urgent Care Goose Creek.