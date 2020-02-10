Berkeley County to Hold Ribbon-Cutting for New Coroner’s Office on February 10

Berkeley County will cut the ribbon on its new Coroner’s Office on Monday, February 10 at 4:30 p.m. The building is located at 102 Gulledge Street in Moncks Corner.
Through an agreement with the Berkeley County School District (BCSD), the County acquired the building in exchange for in-kind services for the school district, with no exchange of money. The facility had previously been used as office space for BCSD. It was no longer needed after staff relocated to their new facility at the old Berkeley High School. At that time, the school district was determining if the unused building had a future purpose and need. Berkeley County coordinated with BCSD to acquire the building in December 2019 and repurpose it.
The County immediately began renovation work in-house by crews with Berkeley County Facilities and Grounds. The building was updated, with floors re-carpeted, wallpaper removed, walls repainted, and much more.
Coroner George Oliver and his team are relocating to this facility at the beginning of February, moving from their current office inside the Berkeley County Courthouse, where they have been located on the first floor for more than 30 years. This move will open up much-needed space at the County courthouse.
The new Coroner’s building will have more space for filing and storage, offices and conference rooms; all of which will allow Coroner Oliver and his team to more efficiently and more effectively serve Berkeley County citizens.
The new Coroner’s Office is a win-win-win for the County, the School District, and Berkeley County citizens. It is a great example of how collaboration among County agencies can benefit the entire County. I’m excited for Coroner George Oliver and thrilled to see his dedicated team get this much-deserved upgrade that will enable us to better serve the residents of Berkeley County.
-Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb
We are thrilled to secure this larger space that County crews worked so quickly and diligently to renovate. Our office works with community members who are often grieving the loss of loved ones. By having a separate space, removed from the Courthouse and dedicated to Coroner’s Office services, we can provide more private resources to individuals during their time of need and hurt. Thank you to County Council and the School District for working together to cut costs on this project and repurpose an existing building to better serve our citizens.
-Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver