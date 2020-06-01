Berkeley County issues state of emergency, Dorchester curfew still in place

As outrage and protests continue following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN, the town of Summerville prepares for more protestors again on Monday; other local governments continue efforts to lessen the likelihood for potential flare-ups.
Berkeley County Council held an emergency meeting on June 1, and members declared a state of emergency. Council also voted enact a curfew for the entire county between the hours of 8 p.m. on June 1, until 6 a.m. June, 2.
In a statement the county stated that based on isolated incidents from yesterday (Sunday) and in anticipation for today’s (Monday) planned protests in Summerville, Berkeley County Sheriff and County Council find this curfew is necessary to protect residents and businesses.
Dorchester County declared a state of emergency on Sunday May, 31 it will remain in place until it is rescinded by council. A curfew is also in place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew does not apply to residents and business owners traveling to or from work.
The Summerville Police Department issued a statement ahead of Monday’s protests that said: “The Summerville Police Department fully supports and will protect your constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest; however, if one chooses to step out of line and break the law, they will be placed under arrest and criminally charged immediately.