Berkeley County Courthouse gets much needed parking

Those who have visited the Berkeley County Courthouse in Moncks Corner know that the lack of parking has been an issue for years and it has only gotten worse.
Those heading into court were forced to park blocks away, vehicles would block entrances to businesses and residential driveways and if there was court case or decision that drew public interest, additional media vehicles would pack in as well. But a new parking lot has been added, making a courthouse visit a little less stressful.
Berkeley County Clerk of Court Leah Dupree, said she and Supervisor Johnny Cribb, started working on the lack of parking early in 2019.
“I told him that there was a dire need to have a parking lot due everyone being parked down Pine Street, going down California and Broughton,” said Dupree. “The jurors were the main concern because when we have the jury coming, they were trying to get there by the time they were summoned and they couldn’t even get into the courthouse because it was so packed.”
The new lot that opened on June 7, has 108 spaces and is located off California Avenue on Broughton Road in Moncks Corner. The county announced it was completed in-house by the Roads & Bridges, Facilities & Grounds and Engineering departments.
“I’m very happy,” Dupree said. “We are going to utilize that for employee parking that way we can free up general parking and all the parking spaces in front of the courthouse.”