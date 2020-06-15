Berkeley County Council appoints new clerk

Berkeley County Council has appointed Suzanne Burckhalter as the new Berkeley County Clerk to Council. Burckhalter’s appointment was made official at the council meeting on May 26. Her first day in the position was Monday.
Burckhalter is a Berkeley County native. She has 20 years of experience in the administration field, including six years in the Berkeley County Master-In-Equity office.
“I’m thrilled to call Berkeley County home once again, and honored to be given this opportunity,” Burckhalter said. “I look forward to working with County Council members, County staff and the community.”
Former Clerk to Council Cathi Windham retired in February 2020.