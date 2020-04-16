Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce releases Survey to help Develop Solutions for new Normal

The pandemic has changed the everyday life for residents of Berkeley County and the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce is stepping in to offer help. The county wants its members to be protected and have sent out a survey to gain insight and feedback on how the community can proceed in the future.
“This is a new time, all of the things we practice are no longer present like transportation and highway. We want to know all things impacting our business, and what kind of help we can give them,” said Elaine M. Morgan, CEO of Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce.
Since Governor McMaster declared a new State of Emergency through the end of the month, the chamber is asking for those to participate and help plan the new norm. Especially the business community, many are caught with protecting their health and safety during the pandemic.
The Chamber is trying to find the best practices to help those people who need it most. They also want to know how much damage has been done to business so assistants can be offered. The information and infrastructure will help businesses survive for the future. The chamber wants to position people to have the least amount of impact as possible during the pandemic especially those small businesses that offer a product/service that is being affected financially.
“We have to make sure that they don’t miss a stat with any assistant we could get to them, because when you’re running a business, you may not be aware of all those assistants, and that is our job,” said Morgan.
It is important to participate in the survey because this is phrase two of the COVID-19 virus. The chamber wants to know the latest feedback, how the money would benefit the community, and how the community can save money.