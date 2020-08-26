Ashley Ridge football player dies

Ashley Ridge High School is mourning the death of a football player.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office reports Amari President, 16, was found unresponsive in the shower after returning home from football practice Aug. 25. President was transported by Dorchester County EMS to Trident Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m.
According to the school’s athletic website, athletes received equipment and were assigned workout times Aug. 24 and then returned to weightlifting and conditioning activities Aug. 25 with one group working out from 2:15-4:30 p.m. and a second working out from 4:45-8:30 p.m. The school district had banded all team activities this summer until Aug. 24 in response to COVID-19.
The body is scheduled for autopsy at 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death.